Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,357 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here