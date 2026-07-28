Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $43.43 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE TJX opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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