Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $83.15 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,032 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 68,433 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $83,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock

Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Uber Leans Into Deliveries As Waymo Rift Rekindles Questions About Its Autonomy Strategy

Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release.

Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns.

The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns. Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Waymo Weighs Ending Uber Robotaxi Partnership

Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also debating whether autonomous fleets operated directly by Waymo, Tesla or Alphabet could pressure Uber’s margins and distribution role over the long term, despite Uber’s asset-light model and global customer network.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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