Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,419 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,634 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 88,419 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 2.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Williams Companies worth $172,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,076 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 164.8% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 688,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 126,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 131,770 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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