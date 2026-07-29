Everest Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $359.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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