Evergreen Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $924,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $373.30 and its 200 day moving average is $356.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $226.18 and a one year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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