Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Chime Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHYM. Orland Properties Ltd acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,093,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Chime Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,878,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,179 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Finally, Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,503,000.

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Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of Chime Financial stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.22. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The company had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHYM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chime Financial

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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