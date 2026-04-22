Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 6,754 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $463.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $287.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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