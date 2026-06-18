Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Cuts Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Zoom Communications comprises 1.8% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Zoom Communications worth $88,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $87.39 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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