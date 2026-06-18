Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Has $85.84 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 455,300 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.7% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. owned 0.14% of Coinbase Global worth $85,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 87,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 308,762 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy.

Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification.

Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms.

Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase-linked political spending and pro-crypto election results, such as the Alabama Senate runoff win backed by a crypto PAC, suggest improving regulatory and political momentum for the industry. Article Title

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.6%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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