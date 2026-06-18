Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,988,000. Teradyne comprises about 0.4% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock worth $813,640,000 after acquiring an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $408.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $370.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $440.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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