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Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,076 Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC opened a new position in Costco, buying 2,076 shares worth about $1.79 million in the fourth quarter. The stake makes Costco about 1.5% of its portfolio and its 17th-largest holding.
  • Costco continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with several other hedge funds significantly increasing holdings; overall, 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • The company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.58 and revenue of $69.6 billion, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $1.47 per share from $1.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $980,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,893,697,000 after purchasing an additional 986,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,059 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $462,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 112.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $441,919,000 after purchasing an additional 252,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,362,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,048.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,000.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $955.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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