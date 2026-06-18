Eversept Partners LP Acquires 133,351 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 254.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,739 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,926,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company's stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,077 shares of the company's stock worth $114,205,000 after buying an additional 124,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company's stock worth $828,883,000 after buying an additional 243,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 101,816 shares of the company's stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Stock Up 0.8%

HealthEquity stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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