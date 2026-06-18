Eversept Partners LP Acquires 2,252,202 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 243.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176,644 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,252,202 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 1.8% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.47% of Avantor worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avantor to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Get Our Latest Report on AVTR

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Simon Dingemans acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Down 1.2%

Avantor stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Avantor's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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