Eversept Partners LP Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,696 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,308,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $99.06 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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