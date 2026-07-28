Eversept Partners LP Buys Shares of 180,953 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $35,776,000. Welltower comprises about 1.9% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in Welltower by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.24 and a 1-year high of $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Key Stories Impacting Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Normalized funds from operations (FFO) rose 25% year over year to $1.60 per share, exceeding the $1.55 analyst consensus. Revenue of $3.54 billion also surpassed estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Normalized funds from operations (FFO) rose 25% year over year to $1.60 per share, exceeding the $1.55 analyst consensus. Revenue of $3.54 billion also surpassed estimates of $3.40 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum was particularly strong in senior housing: portfolio same-store net operating income increased 15.5%, including 20.5% growth in the Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Organic same-store revenue grew 9.2%, supported by higher occupancy and revenue per occupied room. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating momentum was particularly strong in senior housing: portfolio same-store net operating income increased 15.5%, including 20.5% growth in the Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Organic same-store revenue grew 9.2%, supported by higher occupancy and revenue per occupied room. Positive Sentiment: Welltower raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36–$6.44, above the $6.32 consensus estimate. The company also announced a dividend increase, adding to the appeal for income-oriented investors. Welltower Trades Up After Q2 Earnings Beat

Welltower raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36–$6.44, above the $6.32 consensus estimate. The company also announced a dividend increase, adding to the appeal for income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Management reported $15.5 billion of pro rata gross investments closed or under contract year to date, signaling aggressive expansion and confidence in demand for senior housing and wellness properties. Welltower Issues Business Update

Management reported $15.5 billion of pro rata gross investments closed or under contract year to date, signaling aggressive expansion and confidence in demand for senior housing and wellness properties. Neutral Sentiment: Reported GAAP earnings of $0.61 per diluted share missed the $0.64 consensus, although the FFO measure most closely followed for REIT valuation exceeded expectations. Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours

Reported GAAP earnings of $0.61 per diluted share missed the $0.64 consensus, although the FFO measure most closely followed for REIT valuation exceeded expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk. At roughly 123 times earnings and near its 52-week high, critics argue WELL already prices in substantial future growth, leaving the stock vulnerable to multiple compression if operating growth slows or interest rates remain elevated. Welltower Valuation Analysis

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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