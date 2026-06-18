Eversept Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Eversept Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,721 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 46,953 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 3.2%

ILMN opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $177.22. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,154 shares of company stock worth $155,600,208. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Further Reading

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