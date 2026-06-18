Eversept Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $607.93 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.25 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $683.13 and its 200 day moving average is $734.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

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