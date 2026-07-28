Eversept Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Eversept Partners LP cut its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 93,838 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.09% of AnaptysBio worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.68. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 target price on AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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