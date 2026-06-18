Eversept Partners LP Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.21. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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