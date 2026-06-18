Eversept Partners LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Eversept Partners LP reduced its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 814,553 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.10% of uniQure worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. Mizuho raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Trading Up 78.4%

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. uniQure N.V. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Article Title

uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading to and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also picked up, with traders buying unusually large volumes of call options, suggesting strong speculative demand tied to the FDA catalyst. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David D. Meek sold 1,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,075,553.82. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,415.18. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,054 shares of company stock worth $2,655,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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