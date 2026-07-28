Eversept Partners LP Has $156.71 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,271 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 8.3% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.62% of United Therapeutics worth $156,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 493,833 shares of company stock valued at $275,841,047 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $527.94 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $547.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

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About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

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