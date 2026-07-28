Eversept Partners LP Has $18.78 Million Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,104 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock worth $510,047,000 after purchasing an additional 948,202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,640,000 after buying an additional 3,793,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,384,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,271,000 after buying an additional 603,472 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,722,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,008,000 after buying an additional 581,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company's stock worth $250,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Weiss Ratings lowered Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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