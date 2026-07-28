Eversept Partners LP Has $53.70 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 273,529 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up 2.8% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.64% of Vaxcyte worth $53,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $126,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 156,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,290.80. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $572,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,979,745.60. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,197. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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