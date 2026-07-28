Eversept Partners LP Has $56.72 Million Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 353,291 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 3.0% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 2.28% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $56,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 178.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 446.2% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 236,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 193,313 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.90. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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