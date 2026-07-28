Eversept Partners LP Invests $11.73 Million in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,731,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.23% of Chemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,056 shares of the company's stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $508.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $459.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.09.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here