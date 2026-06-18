Eversept Partners LP Invests $7.90 Million in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Moderna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $264,951.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of MRNA opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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