Eversept Partners LP Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,785 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,231,000. Repligen makes up about 0.8% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Repligen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

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Repligen Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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