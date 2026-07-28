Eversept Partners LP Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR $CMPS

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 677,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Compass Pathways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Compass Pathways alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Compass Pathways by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,757,390 shares of the company's stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company's stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 39.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,872 shares of the company's stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 774,090 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company's stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Pathways by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,012 shares of the company's stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Pathways from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPS

Compass Pathways Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.47. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Pathways Profile

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Compass Pathways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Pathways wasn't on the list.

While Compass Pathways currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here