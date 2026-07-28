Eversept Partners LP Purchases 68,838 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 1.6% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Insulet worth $30,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $32,143,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Insulet by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,607 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.13. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The business's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Rosen investor notice

Multiple firms—including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld—issued substantially similar notices. The repeated releases primarily seek to attract investors to the existing litigation rather than announce separate new legal actions. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Levi and Korsinsky notice

The proposed class periods vary by notice, generally covering purchases from February 21 or May 21, 2025, through May 26, 2026. Investors who purchased during the applicable period may petition the court by August 31, 2026, to serve as lead plaintiff, with firms stating that representation is offered on a contingency-fee basis. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit creates a potential financial liability, management distraction, and ongoing uncertainty for Insulet. Continued legal notices may weigh on investor sentiment, particularly because the allegations relate to conduct that plaintiffs say contributed to the earlier stock selloff. Bleichmar Fonti and Auld lawsuit notice

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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