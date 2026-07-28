Eversept Partners LP Purchases 733,479 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677,281 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 733,479 shares during the period. Community Health Systems comprises about 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned about 6.16% of Community Health Systems worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,837 shares of the company's stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,864 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,530,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 1,000,862 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 996,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,343 shares of the company's stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 991,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,884 shares of the company's stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 926,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $382.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Community Health Systems's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.95.

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Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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