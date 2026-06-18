Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 913,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 41,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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