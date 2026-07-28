Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.36% of Alto Neuroscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANRO. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 49.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,723,196 shares of the company's stock worth $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,027 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP lifted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 1,325,210 shares of the company's stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,366 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $976.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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