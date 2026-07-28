Eversept Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Eversept Partners LP cut its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,013 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 666,776 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bruker worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,906,730 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $702,256,000 after buying an additional 761,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $180,700,000 after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after buying an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,270,000 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $118,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bruker by 2,963.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,269 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 0.7%

Bruker stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -250.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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