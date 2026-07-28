Eversept Partners LP Takes $917,000 Position in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. $SNDA

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sonida Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NFSG Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company's stock.

Sonida Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of SNDA opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonida Senior Living news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $93,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,957.72. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonida Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDA

Sonida Senior Living Company Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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