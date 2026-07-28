Eversept Partners LP Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is presently -3.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHC

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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