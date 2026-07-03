Eversource Energy $ES Shares Acquired by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 44,895.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,449,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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