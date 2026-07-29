EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,009 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE CVX opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average is $184.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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