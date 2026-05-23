EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,992 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $543,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,398 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2,637.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 339,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,076,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1%

FANG stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 511.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $221.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Article link

Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Article link

Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Neutral Sentiment: Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts.

Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. SEC Form 4 filing

Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for FANG, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling somewhat softer expectations even though the firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Zacks analyst note

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total transaction of $11,586,450.12. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,310,684.24. This represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,439,952.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at $178,532,287.23. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,321 shares of company stock worth $32,090,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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