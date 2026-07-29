EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $397.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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