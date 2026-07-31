EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,809 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,348,929.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,913.68. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $2,107,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,975.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.94.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.1%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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