Everstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1,040.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Everstar Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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