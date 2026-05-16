Everstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 259.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,183 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 1.2% of Everstar Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everstar Asset Management LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Clorox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 12.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Stock Down 0.8%

Clorox stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here