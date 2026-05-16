Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $274.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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