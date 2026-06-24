Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 7,792 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 5.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.77 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $412.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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