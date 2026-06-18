Evolve Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 65,227 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,448.21 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $671.18 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,533.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,223.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here