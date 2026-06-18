Evolve Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 19,035 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,035 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.45, for a total value of $267,410.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,306.10. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,962,117.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,004 shares of company stock worth $16,420,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $234.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's payout ratio is 29.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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