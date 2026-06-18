Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $16.89 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $16,888,000. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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