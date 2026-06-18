Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.05 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $190.06 and its 200-day moving average is $199.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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