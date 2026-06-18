Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.04 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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